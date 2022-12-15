Dr. Joseph Dewane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dewane, MD
Dr. Joseph Dewane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecology PC6246 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-1482
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dewane took the time to call and ask how me and my husband were doing. He answers calls after hours. And will even text you if you have an urgent question. Great doctor and always willing to help. Highly recommend!!
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Dewane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewane.
