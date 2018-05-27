Dr. Joseph Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Diaz, MD
Dr. Joseph Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Medical Center: 2414 Babcock Rd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78229
South Side: 7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78224
Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Patient review: A really great office visit, Dr Diaz listened to us and prescribed a treatment plan.
Internal Medicine
40 years of experience
Languages: English, Spanish
NPI: 1417948241
- University South Fla
- University South Fla
- University South Fla
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Insurance: Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
