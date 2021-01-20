See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Diaz Jr works at UCSD Internal Medicine Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz Jr's Office Locations

    Ucsd La Jolla Internal Medicine Group
    8939 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 657-8000
    UC San Diego Health Primary Care Internal Medicine
    8899 University Center Ln Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92122 (800) 926-8273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Cough
Heart Palpitations
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 20, 2021
    Dr. Diaz the the best doctor I've ever had. He is not only extremely competent, but is also very compassionate and truly cares about my concerns. 10/10
    — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Diaz Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780047191
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

