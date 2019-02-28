Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibartolomeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD
Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Dibartolomeo works at
Dr. Dibartolomeo's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Ent.2420 Castillo St Ste 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dibartolomeo?
Dr. Dibartolomeo is a wonderful doctor and wonderful human being. There are few people around like him. He an exceptional, very astute doctor, who really listens, and is extremely kind, warm and compassionate. A rare gem.
About Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1407959067
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibartolomeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibartolomeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibartolomeo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibartolomeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibartolomeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibartolomeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibartolomeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.