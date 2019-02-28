See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD

Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Dibartolomeo works at EAR MEDICAL ASSOC in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Dibartolomeo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara Ent.
    2420 Castillo St Ste 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (805) 563-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Feb 28, 2019
    Dr. Dibartolomeo is a wonderful doctor and wonderful human being. There are few people around like him. He an exceptional, very astute doctor, who really listens, and is extremely kind, warm and compassionate. A rare gem.
    Santa Barbara, CA — Feb 28, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 60 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407959067
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dibartolomeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibartolomeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dibartolomeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dibartolomeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dibartolomeo works at EAR MEDICAL ASSOC in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dibartolomeo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibartolomeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibartolomeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibartolomeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibartolomeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

