Overview of Dr. Joseph Dicicco III, DO

Dr. Joseph Dicicco III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Grant Hospital and Medical Center, Adult Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery



Dr. Dicicco III works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.