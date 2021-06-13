See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Diconcetto works at Joseph A. Diconcetto MD in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph A. Diconcetto MD
    Joseph A. Diconcetto MD
5325 Northgate Dr Ste 104, Bethlehem, PA 18017
(610) 691-2221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. Diconcetto is a very kind and caring doctor. He took the time to talk with me, asked questions about my allergies, etc and I did not feel nervous one bit. He has a terrific bedside manners. His nurse is also very kind. I would recommend Dr. DiConcetto to anyone who needs allergy related care.
    a Patient — Jun 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Diconcetto, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679552418
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
