Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM

Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Virtua Health - West Jersey Health System

Dr. Dimenna works at Family Foot and Ankle Center of SJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dimenna's Office Locations

    Family Foot and Ankle Center of SJ
    496 Kings Hwy N Ste 210, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1205873155
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virtua Health - West Jersey Health System
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dimenna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimenna works at Family Foot and Ankle Center of SJ in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dimenna’s profile.

    Dr. Dimenna has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

