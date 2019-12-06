Overview of Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD

Dr. Joseph Dipoala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dipoala works at Ridgeview Internal Medicine Grp in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.