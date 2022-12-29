Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3130
at Medstar Union Memorial3333 N Calvert St Ste 665B, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 296-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional! Takes excellent care of his patients! Top knotch
About Dr. Joseph Dirocco, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1326201328
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Cornell Weill
- Upstate Medical University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirocco has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirocco.
