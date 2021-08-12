Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disabato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM
Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Disabato's Office Locations
Virginia Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates103 S Pantops Dr Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (540) 825-1350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Culpeper Office541 Sunset Ln, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 825-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me a lot with my heel pain. Standing on concrete for 38 years caused my heels constant discomfort at work. Doc showed me stretching exercises and 3 cortizone shots in right heel, and some meds. Feet feeling better now. I would recommend Dr. D highly, even if I can't say his name right.
About Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881664571
Education & Certifications
- Russian Ilizarov Centre For Restorative Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Kurgan Russia
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Bedford
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Bedford
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St Francis University
