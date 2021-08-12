See All Podiatrists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Charlottesville, VA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM

Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.

Dr. Disabato works at Virginia Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Disabato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates
    103 S Pantops Dr Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 825-1350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Culpeper Office
    541 Sunset Ln, Culpeper, VA 22701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 825-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • Uva Culpeper Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Helped me a lot with my heel pain. Standing on concrete for 38 years caused my heels constant discomfort at work. Doc showed me stretching exercises and 3 cortizone shots in right heel, and some meds. Feet feeling better now. I would recommend Dr. D highly, even if I can't say his name right.
    Edwin Shaw — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM
    About Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881664571
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Russian Ilizarov Centre For Restorative Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Kurgan Russia
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Bedford
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Bedford
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • St Francis University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Disabato, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disabato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Disabato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Disabato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Disabato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disabato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disabato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disabato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

