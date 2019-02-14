Overview

Dr. Joseph Dixon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at UMC Family Medicine at Milwaukee in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.