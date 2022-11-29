Dr. Joseph Doe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Doe, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Doe, MD
Dr. Joseph Doe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Doe works at
Dr. Doe's Office Locations
-
1
Paragon Health PC1052 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-1684
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doe?
He answers questions and explains what to expect before, during and after surgery. He puts you at ease even as he checking on you before surgery to make sure everything is just right.
About Dr. Joseph Doe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407984909
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- BRONSON METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doe works at
Dr. Doe has seen patients for Diplopia, Nearsightedness and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Doe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.