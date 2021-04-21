Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD
Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donahue?
I had ACL reconstruction with Dr Donahue in September 2020. I was 35 and he recommended to use donor tissue, achilles cadaver. He immediately recommended prehabilitation physical therapy before the surgery, which can improve recovery speed after surgery. As for the surgery he used 2 dissolvable screws, no metal pins. After 6 months of intensive physical therapy post surgery, I am able to jog and jump, preparing for longer runs.
About Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518033356
Education & Certifications
- Soar/ Stanford Sports Medicine Fellowship Program
- Alfred I DuPont Institute
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.