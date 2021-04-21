Overview of Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD

Dr. Joseph Donahue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Donahue works at Stanford University Orthopedic in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.