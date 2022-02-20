Overview of Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM

Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Donnery works at True North Dental Pllc in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.