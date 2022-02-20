Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM
Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Donnery works at
Dr. Donnery's Office Locations
-
1
True North Dental Pllc91 Hammond Ln, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donnery?
Arrived with very uncomfortable ingrown nail. Dr Donnery explained exactly what he planned to do, executed it flawlessly and I have had perfect result. Now about 4 months post-procedure,
About Dr. Joseph Donnery, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164591186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donnery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnery works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.