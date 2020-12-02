Dr. Joseph Doucette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doucette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Doucette, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Doucette, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Doucette works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doucette?
Dr. Joe is a great listener and a fabulous, practical physician who explains all in a patient, thorough manner. He was my father’s Cardiologist and is certainly worth the trip to Bellevue from Seattle.
About Dr. Joseph Doucette, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003839028
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology Research Cardiovascular Research Institute, University Of California, San Francisco|Cardiology University Of California, San Franciso|Interventional Cardiology Sequoia Hospital, Redwood City, California
- Brigham & Women's Hospital Harvard Medical School
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doucette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doucette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doucette works at
Dr. Doucette has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doucette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Doucette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doucette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doucette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doucette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.