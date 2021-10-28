See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD

Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Dryer works at NYU Faculty Group Practice (New York) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dryer's Office Locations

    NYU Langone Health Spine Center
    333 E 38th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Before being a good doctor,dr Dryer is a good man. I was suffering from back pain for years and it affected my daily life severally. I heard of dr Dryer thru my friend Denise and my life changed completely. Two years later I can again enjoy every moment of my life thanks to dr Dryer’s extraordinary care. If you are like me living with pain look no further-this doctor will change your life for the best.
    Hajris — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841360369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SUNY Health Sciences Center-Brooklyn (New York)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dryer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dryer works at NYU Faculty Group Practice (New York) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dryer’s profile.

    Dr. Dryer has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dryer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dryer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

