Overview of Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD

Dr. Joseph Dryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Dryer works at NYU Faculty Group Practice (New York) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.