Dr. Joseph Dubin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dubin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Highland Park85 Raritan Ave Ste 500-C, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 201-3683
Monroe Area1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 3, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 931-4789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Dubin, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962715243
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dubin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
487 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.