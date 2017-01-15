Dr. Joseph Dudek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dudek, MD
Dr. Joseph Dudek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Ny0h Petct Imaging400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-0044
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
He is extremely caring and thorough, always erring on the side of caution and does everything possible to help ensure and double check results, and try to reduce any pain or other risks. At times his professional attitude hides that he cares, but he really does.
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- University Cincinnati
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hosps
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Dudek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudek has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudek.
