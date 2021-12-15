Overview of Dr. Joseph Duflot, MD

Dr. Joseph Duflot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Duflot works at The Nephrology Group Inc in Fresno, CA with other offices in Sanger, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.