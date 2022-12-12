Dr. Duva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Duva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Duva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
William J. Kornrich MD PC887 Old Country Rd Ste A, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-6122
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I look forward to it every 5 years. Dr Duva is a professional and father figure all in one. Cannot say how relieved I am after each procedure. His staff are helpful and represent him well.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992817977
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Duva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duva has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duva.
