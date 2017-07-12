Overview

Dr. Joseph Eastern, MD is a Dermatologist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California.



Dr. Eastern works at Belleville Dermatology in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.