Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD
Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Edmonds works at
Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations
1
Family Hearing Solutions6550 Fannin St Ste 2001, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2001
2
Waterside Urgent Care Partners Lp7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (713) 464-4107
3
Texas Childrens Hospital6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient ever since I could remember and a Registered Nurse for 10 years. So I have dealt with more doctors personally and professionally and without any doubt you will never find a doctor as caring and patient as Dr. Edmonds. He goes above and beyond. Every time I met him in his office he never once looked at his watch or made you feel like he has to move to his next patient. He will make sure all concerns or questions are fully resolved. I only wish there were more doctors like him.
About Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- U Kansas
- St Lukes University Mo Kansas City
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
