Overview of Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD

Dr. Joseph Edmonds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Edmonds works at Children's ENT Of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.