Dr. Eisenach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Eisenach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Eisenach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
I took my Mom to see Dr. Eisenach. She was in her mid 90's and suffered from severe constipation. IBS. Her habits were all over the charts. Dr. Eisenach was so kind, understanding, respectful. He treated my Mom so well and listened to her describe her problem. I was so grateful. He helped us. He and his nurses worked with us. No perfect answer given age and condition. I knew I could depend on him and he would support us. It was SO hard to get my Mom to the Dr. office. Thank you, Dr. Eisenach for the kind, good care you took of my Mama.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- U Nebr Hosps
- U Nebr Hosps|U Nebr Hosps|University Nebr Hosps|University Nebr Hosps
- University Of Nebraska
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
