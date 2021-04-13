Dr. Joseph Ellen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ellen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ellen, MD
Dr. Joseph Ellen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Ellen works at
Dr. Ellen's Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6916Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellen is very thorough. He also takes his time and never makes you feel like he is in any hurry. He answers every question you have and never acts like the question is foolish.
About Dr. Joseph Ellen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336378173
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellen has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellen, there are benefits to both methods.