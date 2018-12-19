See All Ophthalmologists in North Haven, CT
Dr. Joseph Elman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (14)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Elman, MD

Dr. Joseph Elman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Tel-Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Elman works at Joseph S Elman, MD, PC in North Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Elman's Office Locations

    Joseph S Elman, MD, PC
    140 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473 (203) 234-6872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Connecticare
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Elman?

    Dec 19, 2018
    Best eye doc! To me, eyes are of the utmost importance. Dr. Elman has been my eye doc for twenty years, and I am staying his patient until he retires. I think he's brilliant in his profession, and he is a caring doctor, dedicated to his patient's eye health. Whatever this doc says about my eyes, I trust, follow, and he has provided excellent care to my eyes for two decades already.
    Nancy Papa in CT — Dec 19, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Elman, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    1952314478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Yale University
    Internship
    Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    U Tel-Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    Vassar College
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
