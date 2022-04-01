See All Pediatricians in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Joseph Elser, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joseph Elser, MD

Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Elser works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal
    16221 Saint Vincent Way, Little Rock, AR 72223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Viral Infection
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Viral Infection

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Elser, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1972693539
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Elser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elser works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Elser’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

