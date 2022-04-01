Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
Dr. Joseph Elser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Elser's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal16221 Saint Vincent Way, Little Rock, AR 72223 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always dreaded doctors visits, but not with Dr Elser. He was always forthcoming with information and provided insight from over his career and with his own kids that helped so much as my kids grew.
About Dr. Joseph Elser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972693539
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elser.
