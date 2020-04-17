Dr. Joseph English III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph English III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph English III, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. English III works at
Locations
University of Pittsburgh, Department of Dermatology9000 Brooktree Rd Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1320Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 3601 5th Ave Ste 5A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4200
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 864-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ENGLISH IS HELPING ME WITH LICHEN PLANUS ARE REAR AUTO AMUNE DEIASE WENT TO EIGHT DOCTORS AND NO ONE COULD ANYTHING FOR ME . HE ROCKS !! Richard Palombo
About Dr. Joseph English III, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English III works at
Dr. English III has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. English III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English III.
