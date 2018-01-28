See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Eviatar works at Bass Plastic Surgery PLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bass Plastic Surgery PLC
    568 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 593-2600
  2. 2
    Chelsea Ophthalmology
    157 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 727-3717
  3. 3
    Chelsea Cosmetic
    135 W 27th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 257-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 28, 2018
    I wish there was an option for 10 stars. I went to see Dr Eviatar after signs of sagging skin in neck and worsening of frown lines that I contributed to weight loss. His assessment was comprehensive.and ill be forever thankful because he corrected my concerns and taught me a lot about how to care for my skin as i age. Additionally, he corrected My TMJ- never slept better! He is brilliant and i now know why he is so sought after and why people travel to see him! Lucky to have him in NYC.!
    — Jan 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1952305559
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Eviatar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eviatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eviatar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eviatar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eviatar works at Bass Plastic Surgery PLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Eviatar’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eviatar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eviatar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eviatar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eviatar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.