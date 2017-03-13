Overview of Dr. Joseph Fan, MD

Dr. Joseph Fan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Diego Medical Center|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Fan works at Loma Linda University Eye Institute in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.