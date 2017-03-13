Dr. Joseph Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fan, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fan, MD
Dr. Joseph Fan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Diego Medical Center|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
Loma Linda University Eye Institute11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My dad is an existing patient with Dr.Fan. He's about to do eye surgery soon, but before the day arrive, his eye suddenly feeling pain and discomfort. Dr. Fan willing to see my dad at 9pm at his office for urgent case. He did the check up and gave him med. My dad just done eye retinal surgery and very successful. Thank you very much for being so caring and excellent performance.
About Dr. Joseph Fan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Chiu Chow, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1508881715
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hospital|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- U Calif|University Calif
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fan speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Chiu Chow, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.