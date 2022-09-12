Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM
Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Fanara's Office Locations
Joseph T Fanara DPM1639 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 332-5222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough and is compassionate! Would highly recommend for anyone with any foot issues.
About Dr. Joseph Fanara, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578658506
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanara accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fanara has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanara.
