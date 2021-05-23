Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD
Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD is a Pulmonologist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Farooq's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Services2 New Hampshire Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farooq is very competent, thorough, listens, and provides full explanations. He goes out of his way to answer any questions I've ever had. I have the utmost confidence in his expertise, and he is always professional and friendly. Probably the best doctor I've ever had. I have been seeing him for about 3-1/2 years now.
About Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.