Overview of Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD

Dr. Joseph Farooq, MD is a Pulmonologist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Farooq works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Services in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.