Dr. Farrior III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Farrior III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Farrior III, MD
Dr. Joseph Farrior III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Farrior III works at
Dr. Farrior III's Office Locations
-
1
James A Haley Veterans Hospital13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrier did middle ear surgery and installed a Stapes prosthetic. He also did myringotomy tubes in both ears. He Trained my current ENT.
About Dr. Joseph Farrior III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1629060595
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrior III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrior III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrior III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrior III.
