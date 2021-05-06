Overview

Dr. Joseph Farris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Farris works at Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.