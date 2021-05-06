Dr. Joseph Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Farris, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Farris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Belmont Pines Hospital615 Churchill Hubbard Rd, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-2700
Ohiohealth Marion Area Physicians990 S Prospect St Ste 3, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t put into words how grateful I am for Dr. Farris and the staff at Belmont Pines. My son has been suffering with psychiatric issues for over 3 years. Psychiatry is a very complex field and my son was have severe violent outbursts of rage and homicidal thoughts. (He was very blunt and honest of informing us he couldn’t control his thoughts.) He was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 21 months when I lived in WNY. I was constantly told all his issues were “because he had Autism.” Now, I’m not a doctor by any stretch and don’t have the education and licensing, but I just knew something on a deeper level was going on with my son. When you’re dealing with these situations, you have to be willing to trust their professional opinion and think with an open mind and be receptive to their suggestions because we were running out of hope. Dr. Farris concluded my son was also struggling with bipolar disorder. We’re grateful for his expertise and now we can move forward helping my son.
About Dr. Joseph Farris, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952321804
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
