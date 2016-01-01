See All Podiatrists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    8382 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 245-1290
    1236 Som Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 245-1290
    Hillcrest Hospital
    6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 245-1290
    Podiatry Inc
    3733 Park East Dr Ste 240, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 245-1290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • South Pointe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518952407
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Favazzo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Favazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Favazzo has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Favazzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.