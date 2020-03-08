Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD
Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Paul M. Cooke MD PC429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Staff was super friendly. Doctor Feinberg came out to greet me himself and apologized that he was running a little behind. He has a great bedside manner about him. Made me feel comfortable even though I was terrified. He kept asking if I was ok. Would definitely recommend him to other people
About Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
