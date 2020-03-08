Overview of Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD

Dr. Joseph Feinberg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Feinberg works at Paul M. Cooke MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.