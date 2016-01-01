Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Feldman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Feldman, DPM
Dr. Joseph Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with East Orange General Hospital
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Associates310 Central Ave Ste 204, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 673-2328
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Feldman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295826998
Education & Certifications
- East Orange General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
