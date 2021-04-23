Dr. Joseph Feliciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Feliciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Feliciano, MD
Dr. Joseph Feliciano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Dr. Feliciano's Office Locations
Lvpg Urology - Muhlenberg2649 Schoenersville Rd Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prostate Cancer was cured with his skill. Quickly returned to normal urinary function. Great educator and wonderful nursing team
About Dr. Joseph Feliciano, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1902003338
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Dr. Feliciano has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Urinary Stones, and more.
