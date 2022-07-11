Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD
Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Joseph Fernandez MD8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 101E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 275-5677MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Optima Health
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I COULDN'T BE MORE HAPPY TO CHOSE DR FERNANDEZ AS MY ORTHOPEDIC DOCTOR AFTER I HAD SUCH AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE SINCE MY FIRST CONTACT WITH THE OFFICE TO REQUEST AN APPOINTMENT. CARLA TOOK CARE OF MY REQUEST WITH GREAT KINDNESS AND WAS ABLE TO ACCOMMODATE ME IN A WAITING LIST. TWO DAYS LATER SHE CALLED ME TO ADVISE SHE WAS ABLE TO CONFIRM AN EARLY APPOINTMENT. THE NURSE THAT TOOK THE XR AND ROBERT THE MEDICAL ASSISTANT WERE SO UNBELIEVABLE TENDER AND LOVING. THEY BOTH SHOWED THEIR CONCERNS TO MAKE ME FEEL COMFORTABLE. FINALLY DR FERNANDEZ WAS AMAZING. HE TOOK ENOUGH TIME TO REVIEW MY MEDICAL REPORTS, TO EXPLAIN TO ME THE BEST CHOICES I HAD, EVEN GOING TO INTERNET TO SHOW ME PICTURES SO I COULD UNDERSTAND HIS EXPLANATION. I WILL DEFINITELY RECOMMEND DR FERNANDEZ.
About Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346293586
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
