Overview of Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD

Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Ferrara works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.