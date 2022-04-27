Dr. Joseph Ferraro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ferraro, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ferraro, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Dr. Ferraro works at
Locations
Four Lakes Family Dental6038 Gemini Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 300-8715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited there that was awesome job and fix three new crowns. I feel safe my teeth crown.
About Dr. Joseph Ferraro, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1477583870
Education & Certifications
- Taylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferraro accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferraro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraro works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.