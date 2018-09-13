Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Feuerstein works at
Locations
BIDMC Chestnut Hill GI Office200 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 754-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
BIDMC - GI West Office110 Francis St # 8E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
BIDMC - GI West Office110 Francis St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feuerstein was not a doctor I picked, I was an urgent case and he saw me within the matter of days. He is very kind, explains everything to you and has excellent bedside manner. He takes a very active role in caring for the whole person, not just the disease or illness.
About Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962676619
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Feuerstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuerstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feuerstein works at
Dr. Feuerstein has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuerstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feuerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feuerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.