Dr. Joseph Finch, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (28)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Finch, DO

Dr. Joseph Finch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Finch works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
    18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 277-6700
  2. 2
    Michigan Orthopedic Specialists
    21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 277-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Dr Finch is a superb professional.He recently performed a total knee replacement on my left knee. I'm 55 years old and I'm recovering fast. I recommend Dr Finch to all my friends n family.
    — Sep 07, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Finch, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1548233877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finch works at Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Finch’s profile.

    Dr. Finch has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

