Dr. Joseph Finch, DO
Dr. Joseph Finch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6700
Michigan Orthopedic Specialists21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Finch is a superb professional.He recently performed a total knee replacement on my left knee. I'm 55 years old and I'm recovering fast. I recommend Dr Finch to all my friends n family.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Finch accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finch has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finch speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.
