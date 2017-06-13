Dr. Joseph Fiorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fiorito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fiorito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Fiorito works at
Locations
Western Connecticut Medical Group111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fiorito is a godsend! After going to multiple doctors who told me a colonoscopy was the only preventative to avoid colon cancer (I've had precancerous polyps) he had a plan using an alternative prep (colon hydrotherapy) and DNA testing to find out what really is causing it so we can prevent them in the future. Im only 25. I am so blessed to work with him! He is very calm, a good listener, and flexibile to your needs. I can't say enough great things.
About Dr. Joseph Fiorito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1730108010
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiorito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiorito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorito has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.