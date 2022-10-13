Dr. Joseph Fisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Fisch, MD
Dr. Joseph Fisch, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Fisch works at
Dr. Fisch's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY747 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisch?
The professionalism and care that was provided by Dr Fisch, his Nurses and staff at his Advanced Urology Center regarding my serious bladder stone diagnoses/condition was truly unmatched. Dr Fisch subsequently set me up for a laser procedure which he removed a 2cm Calcified stone. The procedure was absolutely painless and I feel like a new man afterwards for obvious reasons. Again my experience with Dr Fisch and his team of professionals was 10 stars across the board!!! I would absolutely recommend Dr Fisch and Advanced Urology Centers to any of my family members or friends without a doubt. Thank you Again Dr Fisch for truly giving me back my quality of life!! Sincerely Yours, Thomas Goldsmith, Retired NYPD
About Dr. Joseph Fisch, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609942325
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisch works at
Dr. Fisch has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.