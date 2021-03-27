Overview of Dr. Joseph Fishkin, MD

Dr. Joseph Fishkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Fishkin works at Joseph Fishkin MD LLC in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.