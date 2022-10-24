See All Gastroenterologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (66)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ. Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Fletcher works at Denton Gastroenterology Associates in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TDDC Denton-Colorado Blvd
    3327 Colorado Blvd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 387-5577
  2. 2
    2665 Scripture St Ste 210, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 222-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Fletcher has been my gastric doctor for 20+ years. He’s thorough, yet calm and down to earth. His office staff and assistants are easy to work with and will go the extra mile to help - especially if there is an insurance or pharmacy issue! You’ll really like him and his staff.
    Sandra — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740267400
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • City Of Memphis Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ. Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fletcher works at Denton Gastroenterology Associates in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fletcher’s profile.

    Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

