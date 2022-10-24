Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ. Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
TDDC Denton-Colorado Blvd3327 Colorado Blvd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 387-5577
- 2 2665 Scripture St Ste 210, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 222-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fletcher has been my gastric doctor for 20+ years. He’s thorough, yet calm and down to earth. His office staff and assistants are easy to work with and will go the extra mile to help - especially if there is an insurance or pharmacy issue! You’ll really like him and his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Fletcher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740267400
Education & Certifications
- Birmingham
- City Of Memphis Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ. Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fletcher speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.