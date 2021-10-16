Dr. Joseph Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Flores, MD
Dr. Joseph Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
Mdstat Urgent Care851 Pleasant Grove Blvd Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 773-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
10/10!! Dr. Flores years of service in medicine is evident, but his bedside manner is amazing!! His calmness, knowledge, and humor immediately puts you at ease! He makes you feel better before you even get your meds! I cannot recommend Dr. Flores enough!!
About Dr. Joseph Flores, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
