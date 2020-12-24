See All Anesthesiologists in Modesto, CA
Anesthesiology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Fluence works at WOMENS HEALTH & WELLNESS CTR in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Retina PC
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-1211
  2. 2
    Sutter Health
    1700 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 526-4500
  3. 3
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -
    600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-1211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952322729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fluence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fluence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fluence works at WOMENS HEALTH & WELLNESS CTR in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fluence’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fluence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fluence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fluence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fluence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

