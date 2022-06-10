Dr. Joseph Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Foley, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Foley, MD
Dr. Joseph Foley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
-
1
Wellmont Medical Associates Inc271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-8600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellmont Cardiology Services24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 739-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
Life saving and a better quality of living. He explains every details about ur condition and everything. He actually saved my life a few year ago when he l had to have surgery asap after I went to the Bristol Emergency Room. He my regular cardiologist so I was glad he was the cardiologist on-call that night.
About Dr. Joseph Foley, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750418547
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Central Florida - BS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atherosclerosis and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.