Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD

Congenital Cardiac Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Forbess works at Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Before my son Brent was even born, we chose Dr. Forbess as our surgeon. We researched our son’s CHD and read a book _Walk_On_Water, which briefly mentioned Dr. Forbess. He was practicing close to us in Dallas at the time and he was able to perform our son’s Glenn surgery in 2015. We travelled to Chicago in 2019 for our son’s Fontan surgery and we were always impressed by his skill and expertise. We would follow him anywhere (except internationally). We only want the best, most experienced surgeons to work on our son’s heart. We are very happy with our decision to choose Dr. Forbess.
    Dunlaps — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD

    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669434742
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hospital|Duke University Med Center
    • Duke University Med Center
    • Duke University Med Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forbess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forbess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forbess works at Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Forbess’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forbess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forbess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

